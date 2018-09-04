| by Jack Landau |

In stark contrast to the well publicised and heavily programmed opening of The Bentway, another new public space—albeit a much smaller one—quietly opened earlier this summer in Downtown Toronto. Tucked away behind Plaza's new 17-storey Musée condominium development, this new 8,000 ft² parkette offers a peaceful refuge from the hustle and bustle of the King West neighbourhood.

Aerial view with Musée illuminated, image by Craig White

Designed by The Planning Partnership, the new parkette can be accessed in two ways; via Adelaide Place—the short, quiet street which it fronts—or by a sheltered passageway through Musée Condos on Adelaide Street itself, dubbed the 'galleria'.

Musée's galleria in July, when construction was wrapping up, image by Forum contributor Red Mars

Walking through the Quadrangle-designed galleria you'll see sculptural exposed concrete columns supporting illuminated curving ribs with orange aluminum finishes. The mid-block connection is off limits to cars, and flanked by a retail space to the east and the condo lobby to the west, both spaces with windows that look into the striking space.

Galleria at Musée, image by Jack Landau

South of the galleria, visitors to the new Planning Partnership-designed park are greeted by patterned paving evocative of a quilt, curving spaces defined by sculptural planters and benches (with alternating exposed concrete and slatted wood finishes), and aesthetically complementing the galleria to the north.

New parkette at Musée, image by Jack Landau

Without a dedication ceremony or any news coverage whatsoever, the park opened at the end of July, and is now accessible to the public.

New parkette at Musée, image by Jack Landau

Additional information and renderings can be found in Musée's database file, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum threads, or leave a comment in the field provided at the bottom of this page.