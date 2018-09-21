| by Jack Landau |

The plan for a new condo tower just south of Gerrard on Jarvis continues to evolve from its initial rezoning application to the City of Toronto dating back to early 2017, with a resubmitted application for Site Plan Approval. Redesigned from the last version proposed in April, the IBI Group-designed PRIME Condos from CentreCourt Developments and Centrestone Urban Developments is now planned to rise 46 storeys, a one-level increase from the previous plan, but just four feet higher at 487 feet or 148.5 metres.

Updated design for PRIME Condos, image courtesy of CentreCourt

The exterior expression of the latest version is new: the north and south facades have been broken up into three-level sections with horizontal bands of a dark-tinted material, either metal or precast concrete. A similar effect is present on the east and west elevations, but with a central tower volume offsetting the pattern, and vertical piers of metal panels with a warm hue adding accents. Balconies will not be offered on the suites.

Previous and current designs for PRIME Condos, images courtesy of CentreCourt

The updated plan includes 579 suites, a significant increase from the previously-proposed 457. The smaller condominium units are proposed in a mix of 165 studios (28%), 330 one-bedrooms (57%), and 84 two-bedrooms (15%), mostly aimed as suites to be rented out to students of nearby schools such as Ryerson University. Residents will have access to a range of amenities, including a newly-added off-leash dog area as part of a 3rd-floor outdoor amenity space. We'll look more closely at the project's amenities as more information becomes available.

