| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a view of Toronto captured from the window of a flight taking off from Billy Bishop Airport. Submitted by Forum contributor ProjectEnd, this shot is centred on the waterfront area east of Yonge Street, where several high-rise developments will soon reshape the city skyline from lake views.

View of Toronto from a plane taking off from Billy Bishop Airport, image by Forum contributor ProjectEnd

