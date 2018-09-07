| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a skyline view of Toronto, captured from high above the Regent Park neighbourhood. Submitted to our Monde thread by Forum contributor skycandy, this southwest-facing sunset view is centred on the South Core skyline, flanked by the Financial District and East Bayfront skylines.

Sunset view of the Toronto skyline, image by Forum contributor skycandy

