| by Jack Landau |

New mid-rise density is popping up in Toronto's Bloor West Village, the latest example being North Drive Investments Inc's Picnic, The High Park II. The 8-storey, Quadrangle designed condominium development started construction in summer 2016, when demolition cleared away a two-storey commercial retail building at the corner of Bloor and Kennedy Park Road. In the over two years since, the site has gone through shoring, excavation, forming, cladding installation, and the start of interior work, bringing the project closer to occupancy.

Looking west on Bloor to Picnic, image by Craig White

We last checked in on the project in October 2017, when forming was underway for the building's P2 level, part of the three-level underground parking garage. In the 11 months since this update, all eight residential levels have been poured, and forming has begun for the mechanical penthouse above as the building tops out at a height of 32 metres.

Looking east on Bloor to Picnic, image by Craig White

The building's northeast side hugs the curve of Kennedy Park Road, forming a rounded facade that diverges from the building's mostly rectilinear massing.

Looking southwest to Picnic, image by Craig White

Cladding installation is progressing rapidly, with glazing now enclosing most of the lower six levels. Picnic is being clad in a window wall system with reflective glass encased in thin black mullions, soon to be framed by brick, the areas to receive that treatment now being covered in a water-resistant sheathing.

Cladding enclosing Picnic, image by Craig White

The completed development will add 52 condominium units and 10 rental units to Bloor West Vllage. The mix includes 15 one-bedroom layouts with average sizes of 71 m², 39 two-bedroom layouts with average sizes of 92 m², and 8 three-bedroom layouts with average sizes of 104 m². The residential density will be anchored to the street by 317 m² of retail space.

Picnic, The High Park II, image courtesy of North Drive

