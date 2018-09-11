| by Jack Landau |

We last looked at developer ONE Properties' proposal for a three-tower community at Queen and Sherbourne on the east side of Downtown Toronto back in April, following the submission of a revised proposal. The plan for 245 Queen Street East had earlier been appealed to the OMB (now LPAT), and the latest pre-hearings in August revealed that a settlement had been reached between the City and developer, removing one obstacle in the way of redevelopment on the site: there remains a nearby property owner and local residents who have been granted party and participant status respectively at the hearings.

While specifics of the settlement and how it might differ from the most recent submission have yet to be made public, a new set of renderings were uploaded to One Properties’ website in August, showing in greater detail a revised design for the project, specifically the tower bases and the project's ground realm. The most recent plan from earlier this year called for towers with heights of 24, 28, and 37 storeys, reduced from the previous scheme of 47, 52, and 56 storeys, and with 1,468 residential units, a reduction from the previous 1,820. The newest renderings hint at further revisions.

Facing northwest to corner of Richmond and Ontario, image via oneproperties.com

Designed by the team of Arquitectonica, S9 Architecture, and Sweeny &Co Architects Inc., the development features extensive heritage retention, with existing buildings to be incorporated into each of the site's three frontages. A northwest-facing rendering from the corner of Richmond and Ontario (above) shows how a group of properties wrapping around the intersection's northeast corner will live on in the new development, wrapping around 78-82 Ontario Street, which is not part of the land assembly. Below, a west-facing view along Ontario Street offers further context.

Facing west across Ontario Street, image via oneproperties.com

Similarly, the heritage-designated Christina Lauder Buildings at 263-265 Queen Street East and the S. Price & Sons Dairy Building at 251 Queen Street East will be incorporated into the base of the new development, to be surrounded by a new heritage-sensitive street wall.

Facing south across Queen Street, showing the incorporated heritage buildings, image via oneproperties.com

The latest images also offer a glimpse at the 1,400-square-metre public park proposed at the centre of the block. The previous version had this public space fronting onto Queen Street between the various buildings, though new renderings place the park along Richmond Street at the south end of the site, possibly reflecting a change in the settlement plan.

Facing south across the park to Richmond Street, image via oneproperties.com

Facing northeast across the proposed park, image via oneproperties.com

