| by Jack Landau |

Plans have been submitted to the City of Toronto for a purpose-built rental development at 1277 Wilson Avenue, a few blocks west of Keele in the Downsview area of North York. The proposal from Hannah Property Management seeks rezoning and Site Plan Approval for a 12-storey building designed by AJ Tregebov Architect, rising to a 36-metre height.

Site of 1277 Wilson Avenue, image via submission to City of Toronto

The site is currently occupied by a four-storey residential rental building, which would be partially demolished to make way for the new development. A 2,365 sq. m portion fronting onto Wilson Avenue would be redeveloped with a new 12-storey building in its place, while the remaining 4,940 sq. m of the existing building (68% of the total building now there) would remain on the southern portion of the site.

1277 Wilson Avenue, image via submission to City of Toronto

Architectural plans reveal a range of materials planned for the building’s exteriors. The main building envelope consists of a window wall system with glazing and opaque spandrel panels framed in charcoal mullions. Dark precast concrete sections with contrasting vibrant red accents would frame the window wall sections.

1277 Wilson Avenue, image via submission to City of Toronto

1277 Wilson Avenue would contain 292 rental units between the new 12-storey building’s proposed 239 units and the retained portion of the existing 4-storey building’s 53 units. The addition’s 239 units are proposed in a mix of 138 one-bedroom units, 64 two-bedroom units, and 37 three-bedroom units.

Elevation diagram, 1277 Wilson Avenue, image via submission to City of Toronto

72 of the site's existing 85 surface parking spaces would be retained, divided between 44 short-term visitor spaces (including 4 accessible spaces), and long-term 28 tenant spaces. Two levels of underground parking are proposed below the northern portion of the building, which would total 225 spaces when combined with retained surface parking.

Elevation diagram, 1277 Wilson Avenue, image via submission to City of Toronto

Additional information and images can be found in our database file for the project, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum threads, or leave a comment in the field provided at the bottom of this page.