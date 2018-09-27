| by Ryan Debergh |

Since our last update in July, work has progressed on the public realm upgrade of Toronto’s newly redesigned Harbour Street. The demolition of the York and Bay off ramps as well as the construction of Tridel’s Ten York Street Condos and Menkes Developments' Sun Life Financial Tower & Harbour Plaza Residences have already improved the area dramatically. Now, the final finishing touches to the DTAH designed streetscape are completing the transformation of this new downtown corridor.

Harbour Street itself was repaved and repainted last weekend between September 12-16th. New road markings were painted to reflect the new traffic movements for the redesigned intersections and improve the general flow of motorists in the area.

New pavement markings along Harbour Street, image by Craig White.

Contractors have recently wrapped up the asphalt paving for the the multi use trail on the south side of the street. Stretching from Lower Simcoe Street to Bay Street, this trail will make it easier for cyclists to travel through the South Core area. In addition to the paving, signage has been painted to control the flow of cycling traffic along the trail.

Pavement markings along the multi-use trail, image by Craig White.

Since July, a lot of work has been completed on the north side of the street to match a lot of the previous work done on the south side. First the granite trench planters and grey brick sidewalk were installed, then, lighting and bike racks followed more recently.

Harbour Street looking west, image by Craig White.

The trench planters dividing the trail and Harbour Street traffic will soon be home to 39 new trees and 1200 shrubs which, according to the construction schedule, will be planted in late September - early October.

Trench planters along the south side of Harbour Street, image by Craig White.

The plan also includes the installation of benches and street furniture, which will further improve the pedestrian experience in the area when completed.

We will keep you updated as the project progresses. In the meantime, you can see plenty of renderings of the completed project by checking out our database file, linked below. Want to share your thoughts? Leave a comment on this page, or add your voice to the ongoing conversation in our associated Forum thread.