| by Jack Landau |

The 1975-built Manulife Centre is undergoing a significant renewal at Toronto's Bay and Bloor intersection. The $100 million project has been ongoing since mid-2017, set to renew the base of the complex's office and retail component with a Moed de Armas & Shannon and B+H Architects-designed addition. Once completed, the project will add 35,000 ft² of retail space and a 50,000 ft² Giannone Petricone-designed Eataly location to the complex, as well as new office lobby spaces with interiors by GH+A Design.

Looking southeast to the Manulife Centre's Bay Street frontage, image by Forum contributor Benito

We last checked in on construction in May, when demolition was clearing the site's Bay Street frontage, structural steel was shaping the new addition, and the first panels of curtain wall glazing had begun to enclose the exteriors of structurally-complete sections. Since then, work has advanced on all fronts, and the addition is starting to resemble its renderings.

Looking northwest to the Manulife Centre's Balmuto Street frontage, image by Forum contributor Benito

Over the summer, curtain wall installation has progressed to seal off the entire Bloor Street frontage, which also recently had its roofing installed. Glazing installation is also ongoing for structurally-complete portions of the Bay and Balmuto frontages to the south. Concrete slab removals and steel erection continue along these frontages, with glazing installation following closely behind structural work to gradually seal off the exteriors.

Looking southwest to the Manulife Centre's Balmuto Street frontage, image by Forum contributor Benito

Other changes are happening within the addition, beyond the eyes of passersby. While much of the addition's interior remains in a raw unfinished state, major internal components are already being delivered, including new escalators that arrived last month and are currently awaiting installation.

Manulife Centre renewal, image courtesy of Manulife Real Estate

