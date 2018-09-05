| by Jack Landau |

New development is bringing life to Toronto's Downsview Park area along Keele Street north of Wilson Avenue. The former Canadian Forces Base turned quickly greening public park is spacious, and now beautifully landscaped with forests, gardens, walking trails and cycling paths, a new orchard, and a centrepiece pond—and the new neighbourhood around it is gradually coming to life too. Saturday in Downsview Park, a mid-rise condominium from Mattamy is poised to take good advantage of the new landmark park. We first looked at the building last month, and today we're back for a look at its amenity offerings.

Saturday in Downsview Park, image courtesy of Mattamy

Saturday is the first phase of the three-building, Graziani + Corazza Architects-designed community, set to rise 10 storeys from Keele Street and Downsview Park Boulevard. The building brings 237 units in 1-bedroom to two-bedroom+den layouts to the area, from 548 ft2 in sze, and priced starting from the high $300s. Residents will have access to a selection of amenities appointed by Graziani + Corazza + Biase interior architecture inc.

Saturday in Downsview Park, image courtesy of Mattamy

At street level, residents and visitors will be greeted by a two-storey lobby space flooded by natural light that offers more than its 24/7 concierge station, with study niches, a co-working space, and a rock garden.

Lobby at Saturday in Downsview Park, image courtesy of Mattamy

Also flooded by sunlight is a double-height fitness zone, while more intimate amenities will include a party room with a kitchen, bar, dining, lounge areas, and an adjacent outdoor patio. For families living at Saturday, a kids’ play room with dedicated party space will no doubt be a well-used space.

Fitness centre at Saturday in Downsview Park, image courtesy of Mattamy

