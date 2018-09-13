| by Jack Landau |

John Tory gets signals crossed on GO expansion timeline; Doug Ford presses on with plan to slash Toronto City Council; Coun. Sarah Doucette not running under 25-ward model, backs Gord Perks; and more news:

John Tory gets signals crossed on GO expansion timeline (Toronto Star)

Doug Ford presses on with plan to slash Toronto City Council (Globe and Mail)

Intel, Microsoft announce plans to expand in Toronto's white-hot tech sector (Financial Post)

Real estate agents warned by TREB about posting inaccurate home sale prices (Globe and Mail)

Coun. Sarah Doucette not running under 25-ward model, backs Gord Perks (Global News)

Experts split over Ford’s use of notwithstanding clause (Globe and Mail)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

15 Hudson Yards Ready for Launch (New York)

King Edward Art Incubator Soon to Welcome Seniors Residence (Calgary)

ICE District Tower B Enters Deep Freeze (Edmonton)

401 West Georgia Street Rises Above Grade (Vancouver)