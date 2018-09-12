| by Jack Landau |

Toronto election 2018, What is going on? A guide; TREB sends members cease-and-desist letters over publication of GTA sales data; The notwithstanding chaos of Doug Ford; and more news:

Toronto election 2018: What is going on? A guide (Globe and Mail)

TREB sends members cease-and-desist letters over publication of GTA sales data (CTV News)

LORINC: The notwithstanding chaos of Doug Ford (Spacing Toronto)

‘Don’t be like this guy.’ Metrolinx investigating video of man riding roof of GO Train (Toronto Star)

North York council hopefuls react to use of notwithstanding clause (Inside Toronto)

Toronto mayor says he met with Trudeau about Ford's plan to use notwithstanding clause (CBC News)

West Caledon Badlands will reopen to public (Toronto Star)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

City Hall in Chaos as Ottawa's Confederation Line Delayed to 2019 (Ottawa)

500 Block Making Progress Below Grade (Calgary)

Downtown Business Association Releases Retail Report (Edmonton)

Triomphe Reaching New Heights in Burnaby (Vancouver)