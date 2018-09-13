| by Jack Landau |

Scarborough's Guildwood neighbourhood is getting a new retirement facility with the redevelopment of a seniors' lodge at 65 Livingston Road, just south of Guildwood Parkway. Known as the Chartwell Guildwood Retirement Residence, the U-shaped building by Chartwell and Welltower will range in height between 2 and 5 storeys. The design by Michael Spaziani Architect incorporates architectural elements inspired by the heritage of the surrounding Guildwood Village.

Chartwell Guildwood Retirement Residence, image courtesy of Chartwell

The development will introduce 172 retirement suites to the neighbourhood, covering a broad range of accommodation and service options. These include independent living apartments, independent supportive living suites, and a dedicated secure "neighbourhood" for residents with memory impairment. The completed development will offer its residents several amenity offerings, including a music room, indoor pool, art room, and dining venue options. As part of the approvals process with the City, the project is generating $175,000 in community benefit funding that will go toward capital improvements in the adjacent Guild Park and Gardens to the east.

Chartwell Guildwood Retirement Residence, image courtesy of Chartwell

Construction is already well underway at the site following the 2017-2018 demolition of an aging retirement home and retail plaza. Photos of the site show that forming underway, with foundation structures, walls, and columns all evident. The $72 million development is creating 150 construction jobs and related opportunities.

Construction of the new Chartwell Guildwood Retirement Residence, image courtesy of Chartwell

It is estimated that the project will achieve structural completion for August 2019. The completion of landscaping is anticipated to follow in November 2019, while interior fit-outs are expected to conclude by January 2020. Substantial completion is scheduled for the following month, with occupancy of the units to follow shortly thereafter.

Construction of the new Chartwell Guildwood Retirement Residence, image courtesy of Chartwell

