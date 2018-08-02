| by Jack Landau |

Toronto's Allenbury Gardens community, located just north of CF Fairview Mall, has been undergoing a multi-phased revitalization for a few years now. Following the model established with the ongoing Regent Park Revitalization years prior, the neighbourhood's Toronto Community Housing Corporation (TCHC) rental housing stock is being rebuilt and incorporated into a mixed-income neighbourhood, in this case led by private developer Fram Building Group.

The community's first two market condo towers, Soul and Connect Condos, are complete and occupied on the western half of the site, while the three more towers are in the pipeline for the east half. These include a 10-storey, 75-unit rental building, the 17-storey, 213-unit Vivo Condos, and a third tower at the far east end of the site, referred to in planning documents as Building E.

Early site plan for Allenbury Gardens redevelopment, image courtesy of TCHC

As the final phase of the Allenbury Gardens Revitalization Project, Building E would take the form of a 24-storey, Core Architects-designed market condominium building containing 371 residential units. The unit breakdown is proposed in a mix of 53 studio units, 171 one-bedroom units, 137 two-bedroom units, and 10 three-bedroom units.

Building E at the Allenbury Gardens redevelopment, image via submission to City of Toronto

Reaching a height of 79.2 metres, the tower's design closely follows the design progression of the previous phases, combining sections of clean, linear balconies with other areas of staggered balconies to create a dynamic exterior. The materials legend included in the newly-submitted architectural drawings shows a mix of finishes including precast concrete, glazing, and metal panels.

Building E at the Allenbury Gardens redevelopment, image via submission to City of Toronto

The new phase would have a three-level underground garage containing 323 vehicle spaces. Cyclists residing in and visiting the tower would have access to 260 residential and 36 visitor bike parking spaces.

Building E at the Allenbury Gardens redevelopment, image via submission to City of Toronto

Additional information and images can be found in our database file for the project, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum threads, or leave a comment in the field provided at the bottom of this page.