| by Jack Landau |

Construction has officially begun for a new high-rise development just northwest of Yonge and Dundas in Downtown Toronto. Shoring rigs have arrived at the site of Lifetime Developments' Panda Condominiums, marking the start of work for the 30-storey Turner Fleischer Architects-designed condominium tower, set to add over 550 new homes to the area.

Looking north across site of Panda Condos, image by Forum contributor Red Mars

Nealy four years after the demolition of The World's Biggest Bookstore cleared the site for redevelopment, the start of shoring work is finally kicking off construction. Recent photos show a drilling rig in action along the north side of the site, as well as steel I-beams that will be used to form the below-grade earth retention system that will hold back surrounding soil during excavation.

Looking southeast across site of Panda Condos, image by Forum contributor Red Mars

Shoring will be followed by excavation, which will dig down to a depth of four storeys below grade before forming can begin on foundations and the lowest (P4) parking level. As recently as March, the first residential occupancies are tentatively scheduled for May 2021.

Upon completion, residents will have access to a selection of amenities on the fourth floor of the podium, set to include a lounge and party room, a meeting and study area, and a movie screening room. The project will also introduce plenty of retail and commercial space. 1,860 m² of commercial retail space will be housed in the below-grade concourse level, as well as 1,100 m² on the ground floor, and 2,750 m² on the second floor. The third floor will house over 2,750 m² of office space.

Panda Condos, image courtesy of Lifetime Developments

