A large-scale mixed-use proposal in the Leaside area of Toronto at Laird Crosstown LRT station has been resubmitted to the City by RioCan REIT. Planned for a 3.56-hectare (8.8-acre) site on the east side of Laird Drive between Eglinton Avenue East and Vanderhoof Avenue, the original application for rezoning here dates back to an August 2016 application seeking amendments to the City's Official Plan to allow a seven-building development containing a new public street, public park, retail uses, and approximately 1,442 residential units. In the last 18 months, RioCan has been working closely with the City and community stakeholders to refine plans.

The updated proposal, designed by Quadrangle working with Turner Fleischer Architects, seeks zoning to permit a 136,771 m2 development consisting of seven buildings. Four mid-rise residential buildings with heights of 6, 8, and 10 storeys are planned along the Eglinton Avenue and Laird Drive frontages. The central and eastern portions of the site would house four towers with heights of 18, 21, 36, and 38 storeys, with the shorter two towers set to rise from the rear of two mid-rise buildings, while the tallest two towers rise behind from a shared podium. The final building is to be a low-res community centre.

Aerial view looking southeast over 815 Eglinton East, image via submission to City of Toronto

Approximately 1,655 residential units are proposed with a diversity of types and tenures, divided between roughly 60% one-bedroom units, 30% two-bedroom units, and 10% three bedroom units. Residents would have access to 3,310 m2 of indoor and outdoor amenity space, proposed on the buildings' ground floors and podium levels.

The plan would also create a new 0.32-hectare public park on Vanderhoof Avenue to the south of the two tallest towers, expected to be a stratified parkland conveyance to the City. The 2,100 m2 community centre is proposed to the west of the park, and would also be conveyed to the City. An open pedestrian plaza would divide the park from a proposed daycare at the base of the residential buildings with a secure outdoor play space north of the public park.

New park at 815 Eglinton East, image via submission to City of Toronto

A three-level underground garage would serve the buildings, extending across the entire site, other than under a proposed new public road. A total of 1,556 parking spaces is proposed within the massive garage, with a mix of residential visitor and commercial parking on the P1 level, and residential parking housed on the P2 and P3 levels. A potential commercial parking facility is being considered within the P1 level, and is subject to further review by the City.

