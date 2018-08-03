| by Jack Landau |

As construction presses on for the first phase office tower at Ivanhoé Cambridge and Hines’ CIBC Square, we are learning new details about the elevated park that will bridge the project's two phases over the Union Station rail corridor that separates Toronto's traditional core from the new South Core. An updated application for Site Plan Approval, just submitted to the City, offers a detailed look at the new urban oasis that will connect the complex's 49-storey, first phase office tower with the planned 54-storey second phase to the north.

New park at CIBC Square, image via submission to City of Toronto

Led by landscape architects Public Work, the new park will offer both hardscaped and softscaped areas with a range of uses. Plans show features including a terraced botanical sky garden built over a structure with a cafe, washrooms, and storage space, as well as an elevated “skyline deck” above a maintenance facility for panoramic views, an outdoor reading room, a terrace with outdoor furniture, a 460 square-metre lawn, a seasonal fire pit, timber bleachers with integrated lighting, and raised planters with trees.

New park at CIBC Square, image via submission to City of Toronto

Known for his programming work in Manhattan's popular Bryant Park, Dan Biederman will be curating seasonal programming for the new park, set to include art and music exhibitions, games, literary events, and other happenings.

New park at CIBC Square, image via submission to City of Toronto

In an unconventional approach, access to the elevated park will come through portals fronting Bay Street, and connecting with future PATH bridges linking with Union Station, one on each side of the rail corridor. While the south access will go through the phase one tower, the north access will be via a pavilion built in advance of the phase two tower. From street level, pedestrians will access the park via escalators or elevators, with no direct outdoor access initially.

North portal at CIBC Square, image via submission to City of Toronto

Meanwhile, the elevated steel deck that will support the new park is well under construction just east of Union Station's train shed. The new park's deck is being built with over 100 large truss sections and 1,900 tons of structural steel and metal deck.

New park's steel deck structure visible from the north, image by Craig White

Designed by UK-based WilkinsonEyre Architects, with Toronto's Adamson Associates serving as Architects of Record, the 1,300,000 ft2 first phase office tower is scheduled to open in 2020, followed by the 54-storey second phase to the north in 2023. Upon completion, the development will add a combined 2.9 million ft² of new commercial/office space to Downtown Toronto.

CIBC Square, image courtesy of Ivanhoé Cambridge/Hines

