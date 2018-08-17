| by Craig White |

The latest version of plans for a new condominium tower at 5 Defries Street in Toronto's Queen and River streets area now has the support of City Council. The proposal from Marlin Spring Developments and Broccolini is one of a number of developments at various stages of the planning process to the east of the huge Regent Park revitalization project, and along the west bank of the Don River between Queen and Gerrard Streets.

Location of the 5 Defries site, image courtesy of Hunter & Associates

Originally proposed as two towers in 2014, the design by Graziani + Corazza Architects for a single tower rising from a podium and mid-rise volume has been evolving over the last year since a December 2017 rezoning submission. Appealed to the Local Planning Appeal Tribunal earlier this year for the lack of a decision from City Council, as of July, Council is now on board following a settlement with the Planning Department, and will be sending representation to an LPAT hearing in September to seek rezoning approval.

Looking northeast to 5 Defries, designed by Graziani + Corazza for Marlin Spring & Broccolini

The building is described in supporting documents as 37 storeys plus mechanical penthouse, but plans indicate that the architects have been able to find space in the mechanical penthouse level for more suites, so we are now recording this as a 38-storey building. Starting with a 4-storey base building, the tower and an 11-storey mid-rise volume step back above the base. The ground floor features 12 2-storey townhomes facing Defries Street or Labatt Avenue along the south side, the latter street separated from the building by a park dedication representing 10 % of the lot area.

Looking northwest to 5 Defries, designed by Graziani + Corazza for Marlin Spring & Broccolini

While the Zoning submission includes 552 suites in the plan, a new Site Plan Application (in which the renderings above were published), the request is now for 560 suites. Amenity spaces in the building are proposed on the ground level (one of which is a sheltered outdoor amenity that faces the Don Valley), while others are on the interior of podium floors, and another set are found on the 12th floor, part inside, and part outside atop the the mid-rise volume.

