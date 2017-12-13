| by Nathan Petryshyn |

A 36-storey residential condo tower has been proposed for Toronto's Queen-River area at 5 Defries Street, situated between Mark Street and Labatt Street along the Don Valley. Submitted by Marlin Spring Developments on behalf of the property owners, the site is one of seven development proposals in the area east of the Regent Park Revitalization. An original submission from August of 2014 included plans for two towers, with heights of 31 and 39 stories respectively. The current proposal has been redesigned as a single 36-storey tower with 12-storey extension, the four lowest storeys as podium. The site encompasses 1.13 acres of land currently addressed as 1 through 25 Defries Street which sits above a slope that carries down to Bayview Avenue, GO rail tracks, the Don River, and the Don Valley Parkway.

Looking northeast to 5 Defries street, image via Hunter & Associates

Designed by Graziani + Corazza Architects, the building features two-storey “live-work” units along Defries Street and a double height lobby through the centre to a rear courtyard overlooking the Don Valley. The base rises 12 floors to an accessible rooftop space, with the tower rising to the north to the final 36-storey height. The building contains a total of 570 units at approximately 12 units per floor, with 235 one-bedrooms, 268 two-bedrooms and 67 three-bedrooms, ranging in size from 55 m² to 87 m².

Large multi-floor amenity spaces are outlined in the plan, with 1140m² of indoor space and 1140m² of outdoor space. The outdoor space includes a 893 m² 12th-storey rooftop space with an outdoor pool. The parking garage would be accessible from Mark Street on the north side of the property containing 242 spaces across three levels, 214 spaces for residents and 28 reserved for visitors. 570 bicycle storage spaces will be located on the first level of the garage. Protections for existing trees along the cleaned-up slope down to the Bayview Extension and the Don River are part of a landscape plan that includes new trees and greenery along Defries Street as well.

Aerial view of site for 5 Defries street, image via Hunter & Associates

Not uncommon for the neighbourhood, the site is currently occupied by aging light industrial buildings and surface parking. The City’s expressed vision for the neighbourhood attempts to find balance between existing spaces and new growth. This growth introduces a “greater intensity of built form” through the introduction of high-rise mixed-use buildings, creating a relationship between residential and commercial spaces. Emphasis on a “high quality” and generous public realm is in pursuit of a livable and safe community, featuring tree-lined streets, parks, accessible public spaces and access to the Don Valley.

