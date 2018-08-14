| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day takes us above Tommy Thompson Park for a view of the Toronto skyline. Captured by drone and submitted to our Forum by contributor skycandy, this northwest-facing view shows a cluster of boats set against a skyline backdrop.

Northwest-facing view of Toronto captured from above Tommy Thompson Park, image by Forum contributor skycandy

