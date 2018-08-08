| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day takes us high above Toronto's Humber Bay Shores community. Captured by architectural rendering studio Norm Li during a recent flyover of the city, this north-facing view shows the area's growing collection of condominium towers overlooking Humber Bay Park and the Etobicoke waterfront.

Aerial view of Toronto's Humber Bay Shores community, image by Norm Li

