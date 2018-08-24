| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a telephoto view over Toronto, facing west from Fly Condominiums on Front Street, just east of Spadina. Captured during a moody sunset by Forum contributor jvmvr, this shot looks over the Liberty Village neighbourhood, and on to the growing Humber Bay Shores and Mississauga skylines.

Sunset view of Toronto, image by Forum contributor jvmvr

