| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a view of construction at the first phase of the CIBC Square development, just south of Toronto's Union Station. Captured from the northeast by Forum contributor sammmy, this shot provides an aerial view of the office tower's rising central core and the rail corridor deck taking shape to support the development's elevated park.

CIBC Square viewed from the northeast, image by Forum contributor sammmy

