| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a view of Toronto captured from high above Church Street. Submitted by Forum contributor Jasonzed, this drone-captured view looks over the growing 411 Church Street condominium tower, ascending towards a 38-storey height just north of Carlton Street.

411 Church Street under construction in Downtown Toronto, image by Forum contributor Jasonzed

