| by Jack Landau |

Among the fastest growing areas of Toronto, the CityPlace-Fort York community has just one year to wait for a long-anticipated neighbourhood amenity to open, as construction progresses on the Canoe Landing Centre. This ZAS Architects-designed two-and-three-storey facility will house paired Toronto District School Board (TDSB) and Toronto Catholic District School Board (TCDSB) elementary schools, as well as a community recreation and childcare facility that will share the site at the east end of Cane Landing Park.

Aerial view of Canoe Landing Centre, mid-July, image by Forum contributor agoraflaneur

The City of Toronto project funded through development levies, kicked off construction almost one year ago. Since the September 2017 start, we saw the installation of two tower cranes in October, the forming of a concrete base, and structural steel installation for the community facility at the site's north end. New photos of the site show the full scale of this topped-out steel skeleton, as well as progress on the schools to the south.

Looking southwest to Canoe Landing Centre, image by Forum contributor Red Mars

While the recreation facility is being constructed with both steel and concrete, the schools are being built with reinforced concrete. Forming of the first two levels has wrapped up, and work is now underway on the third and final floor before a mechanical penthouse level tops the building off.

Looking east to Canoe Landing Centre, image by Forum contributor Red Mars

Both the north and south ends of the complex will feature an accessible multi-planar green and active roof, with landscaping designed by The Planning Partnership. Other features coming include the recreational facility's 3,000 ft2 indoor playground, designed and built by the Ontario Science Centre, and more familiar features like basketball courts and a community kitchen.

Construction will wrap up in time for the 2019-2020 school year, when the Toronto District School Board's Jean Lumb Public School and the Toronto Catholic District School Board's Bishop Macdonell Catholic School will open, each serving 550 children.

Canoe Landing Centre, image courtesy of City of Toronto

Additional information and images can be found in our database file for the project, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum thread, or leave a comment in the field provided at the bottom of this page.