| by Stefan Novakovic |

From Bathurst Street, the view is much as it always was. South of Eglinton, the stately and reassuringly weighty concrete exterior of Chapman and Oxley's 1938 design still draws the eye on the west side of the street, even past the fencing and heavy equipment that hints at the scope of change just around the corner. There, rising from an awkward liminal space between the 1938 chapel and its equally substantial mid-century addition, a new community space nears completion at Toronto's Holy Blossom Temple.

The 1938 face of the Holy Blossom Temple is a dominant presence on Bathurst, even under construction. Image by Stefan Novakovic

Designed by Diamond Schmitt Architects, the new structure is a light — and light-filled — atrium, bridging the two heavier buildings with an open and highly permeable space. Resolving flow and accessibility issues, the addition also creates the kind of informal, communal space lacking in the older buildings.

Looking north in the new atrium. Image by Stefan Novakovic

The new space is flexibly designed to facilitate a range of community programming. Consultations with members of the congregation helped clarify the priorities for the new addition, with a desire for "family friendly" spaces conducive to "bringing congregants together" voiced throughout. Creating a porous central passage through the heart of the institution, the atrium also quietly slides into a number of smaller, more intimate spaces.

Up the stairs. Image by Stefan Novakovic

Set to feature a cafe, judaica shop, library, and a living wall, the new addition connects to both older buildings, while creating new ingresses to the north and south, facing Forest Hill's residential streets. On Ava Road, the new glass volume creates a more inviting counterpoint to the heavier concrete frontages surrounding it. Although the contrast is obvious, the glass volume's articulation gestures towards the older buildings in an attempt at deference. Here, the smooth simplicity of the new face looks to accentuate the texture and body of the surrounding concrete.

The Ava Road frontage will be the new main entrance to the temple. Image by Stefan Novakovic