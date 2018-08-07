| by Jack Landau |

Over the past several months, three new condominium towers have topped out on the block above Wellesley subway station. Of the three, the taller two are on Wellesley, while a more sensitively-scaled tower is wrapping up on Dundonald Street to the north.

Known as Totem Condos, the 18-storey condominium tower designed by RAW for Worsley Urban Partners, topped out at its final 64-metre height at the start of 2018. In the months since, cladding gradually enclosed the tower floors, a task that was completed last month. The tower exteriors are now finished in a mix of clear glazing framed in aluminum mullions, pewter-hued glass spandrel, basalt-black ceramic tile, and metal panels.

Totem Condos, image by Forum contributor Benito

Construction of the condominium required the demolition of the Modernist, two-and-a-half-storey Commercial Travellers’ Association of Canada Building, dating back to 1956. While designation of the heritage listed office building was refused by City Council prior to construction, a plan to reconstruct and incorporate the building's facades was retained in the redevelopment plan.

Previous building as seen in 2014, image by Forum contributor androiduk

The latest photos of the project show that the reconstructed facades are now in place, meant to replicate the previous building's presence on Dundonald Street. There are some differences in both detail and composition from the original building, most notably that the angled canopy is being replaced with a simple, smaller, flat one. Finishings listed in documents from the 2016 Site Plan Application include travertine panels made from salvaged materials below the windows on the Dundonald frontage, salvaged glazed brick veneers, new manganese ironspot brick, Fibre C "Oko Skin" panels, and cobalt coloured aluminum fins, although not all of these can be identified in the photos.

Reconstructed facades at base of Totem Condos, image by Forum contributor Benito

Upon completion of the development later this year, the reconstructed Commercial Travellers’ Association of Canada Building facades will house a new north entrance to Wellesley subway station, part of the TTC's program to add a second entrance to all stations without one already.

Totem Condos, image courtesy of Worsley Urban Partners

