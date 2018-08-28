| by Craig White |

Yonge & Rich, the Downtown Toronto condo with the wink in its name for its proximity to the intersection of Yonge and Richmond, is now reaching above ground. Actually located one block east at Richmond and Victoria, the L-shaped tower from Great Gulf will eventually rise 46 storeys tall and wrap around a pair of heritage buildings at Victoria and Lombard, while incorporating another Lombard Street heritage building in its podium.

Looking southwest to the Yonge & Rich construction site, image by UT Forum contributor skycandy

The residential tower, designed by architectsAlliance and Graziani + Corazza Architects, will include a pair of condo corporations for its 682 suites, while some new retail at ground level will address the streets. The building will fill in a major gap in the urban fabric on Richmond Street, replacing a surface parking lot, and should make the stretch between Victoria and Church streets much more attractive for walking (although one more development to the east will need to go up before the block is entirely re-urbanized to Church Street).

Looking west along Richmond Street at the Yonge & Rich walls and wall forms, image by UT Forum contributor skycandy

Recent photos of the site by UrbanToronto Forum contributor 'skycandy' show the first concrete walls rising above ground level, while the forms are still in place for other first floor walls. On the Lombard Street frontage, the building is just a little further along, with the form for the second floor slab being built.

Looking northeast across Lombard Street to the Yonge & Rich construction site, image by UT Forum contributor skycandy

You can find out much more about Yonge + Rich in our database file for the project, linked below, including several renderings of what is intended here. If you would like to get in on the conversation, you can visit our associated Forum threads, or leave a comment in the space provided on this page.