With one tower soon to go under construction, Solmar Development Corporation is gearing up for the upcoming public launch of the second phase of Edge Towers, a three-tower, Roy Varacalli-designed complex coming to Hurontario Street in the centre of Mississauga. The 45-storey second phase tower, known as Edge T2, is set to add another 422 condominium units to the neighbourhood, available in one-bedroom, one-bedroom-plus-den, and two-bedroom suites.

Edge T2, image courtesy of Solmar Development Corporation

The clock is ticking down to the project's grand opening, leaving VIP brokers with a narrowing window to buy into an area on the rise. Situated in a part of the city with the largest predicted population growth, a future LRT line, as well as the abundant shopping and dining choices found in Mississauga's emerging downtown core. Other nearby features like several parks, a major post-secondary school, Sheridan College, and cultural venues like the Living Arts Centre and Celebration Square at Mississauga City Hall are among the factors set to draw in families.

Edge Towers, image courtesy of Solmar Development Corporation

In advance of the public launch, VIPs can take advantage of an incentive package offering free parking, a free locker, free assignment, 5% deposit this year (15% over 18 months + 5% at occupancy), Low Lot Levy Cap, and the ability to rent out units during occupancy.

In the meantime, registrations are now being accepted from the general public for suites at Edge T2. The completed development will offer its residents a selection of amenity spaces appointed by Dochia Interior Design, including a fitness centre, Wi-Fi lounge, movie theatre, billiards room, guest suites, and a party room opening onto an outdoor terrace with a firepit feature and grilling areas.

Billiards room amenity at Edge T2, image courtesy of Solmar Development Corporation

