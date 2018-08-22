| by Jack Landau |

City reports tripling of cyclists on Woodbine bike lanes in Toronto; Ontario will move ahead with Toronto council cut despite city’s court challenge; Toronto’s density, old sewer system lead to issues with flooding; and more news:

City reports tripling of cyclists on Woodbine bike lanes in Toronto (Toronto Star)

Ontario will move ahead with Toronto council cut despite city’s court challenge (Globe and Mail)

CNE says it could lose $1.5M due to impact of labour dispute (Toronto Star)

Toronto will take province to court over Ford’s plan to slash size of city council (Inside Toronto)

Toronto is more diverse than ever, but downtown is falling behind (Toronto Star)

Toronto’s density, old sewer system lead to issues with flooding: observers (Globe and Mail)

