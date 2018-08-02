| by Jack Landau |

Tory targets mayoral rival Keesmaat’s ‘secession’ comments; Doug Ford's Ontario News Now attempts to muzzle media, experts say; Sidewalk Labs' Toronto deal sparks data, innovation concerns; and more news:

Bike cop takes to Twitter after being side-swiped by SUV, urges cyclists to report bad drivers (Toronto Star)

Tory targets mayoral rival Keesmaat’s ‘secession’ comments (Globe and Mail)

'It's not news': Doug Ford's Ontario News Now attempts to muzzle media, experts say (CBC News)

Toronto’s former city clerk says the office is in ‘new territory’ with Doug Ford’s pre-election changes (Toronto Star)

Sidewalk Labs' Toronto deal sparks data, innovation concerns (Globe and Mail)

Mississauga residents are frustrated with sidewalk-riding cyclists (Toronto Star)

Hamilton’s ‘out-of-control’ rental market is pushing more homeless to camp out in parks and on streets, advocates say (Toronto Star)

