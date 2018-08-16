| by Jack Landau |

The high-profile CIBC Square project underway just east of Scotiabank Arena has been getting plenty of coverage in recent months, though this isn't the only new office tower currently under construction south of Union Station in Toronto. On the west side of the arena, the South Core cluster of office and condominium towers is growing even denser as Cadillac Fairview's 16 York rises from the southwest corner of York and Bremner.

The 32-storey, architectsAlliance and B+H Architects-designed office tower has been progressing smoothly since its May 2017 construction start. Forming had reached the 5th floor at the time of our last update in late June. In the weeks since, the repetitive floor layouts have allowed forming to accelerate, with the tower's 9th level now taking shape. The repeating floors will continue until a massing shift at the tower's mid-section, where the tower will cantilever slightly out to the north and east.

16 York viewed from the east, image by Forum contributor alexanderglista

An animated GIF—with images captured from neighbouring Maple Leaf Square by UrbanToronto Forum contributor sikandar—summarizes the last several months of forming, and the increase in efficiency as crews from PCL get into the swing of building the repeating floor layouts.

Another element now beginning to take shape is the podium's connection with CF and Lanterra's Ïce Condominiums directly to the south. Being constructed with structural steel, this ground floor extension will join to the existing condo development's podium, and support a green roof terrace for office tenants above.

Connection with Ïce Condominiums taking shape, image by Forum contributor sikandar

The $479 million project will introduce 879,000 ft² of new office space to the South Core area upon its targeted opening date of June 1st, 2020.

16 York, image courtesy of Cadillac Fairview