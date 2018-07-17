| by Louis-Thomas Kelly |

At 390 through 444 Dufferin Street, between Dundas and Queen in Toronto’s west-end, work is now underway on three mid-rise buildings designed by Graziani + Corazza Architects for Fitzrovia, to replace a single-storey workshop and studio building. As a part of the mixed-use redevelopment, a new public street is to be built, dividing the two south-most buildings from the northern one, with two-level underground garages to either side.

Northwest facing view of the site, image retrieved via submission to City of Toronto

In June of this year, plans were resubmitted to the city seeking Site Plan Approval. The latest submission addresses comments made by city staff earlier this year. The project, now comprises 398 residential units, down from earlier plans for 421 dwellings. The unit mix will be 22 studios, 222 one-bedrooms, 114 two-bedrooms, and 40 three-bedroom residences. Office space has increased to 5,905 m², while 700 m² is allocated for retail, a slight decrease from the 767m² as previously planned.

View of construction on site, image via Forum contributor drum118

The southernmost, 13-storey building will have both retail and office space at-grade. The middle building rising 10 storeys will have retail space on street-level and both indoor and outdoor amenity space above the residential units. Meanwhile, the northernmost, 9-storey building will contain five floors of office space, with an additional four floors of residential suites above.

View of the excavation on the site, image via Forum contributor drum118

As the details of the project are finalized through the planning process, work has commenced on the site. Excavation and shoring are now underway, paving way for work to begin on the buildings' structural foundations and 281 underground parking spaces.

Image of the shoring underway on site, image via Forum contributor drum118

