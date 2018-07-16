| by Jack Landau |

Two new high-rise residential developments are gearing up to add density to the stretch of College Street across from the University of Toronto, west of University Avenue. Known as Theory Condos and Design Haus, the respective 30- and 17-storey towers are located a couple blocks apart at 203 and 231 College Street, and both are now pressing through the early stages of construction.

Over at Parallax Investment Corporation's Theory site on the southeast corner of College and Beverley, demolition of the former five-storey commercial building on site wrapped up in May, followed by the start of shoring work in June. The most recent photos of the site show that shoring in full swing, with crews actively drilling piles to create an underground earth retention system prior to the start of excavation.

Shoring for Theory Condos, late June, image by Forum contributor Red Mars

Next, crews will dig to a depth of two storeys before a crane can be installed and forming can begin for the foundations and 61-space underground garage. The IBI Group-designed Theory Condos will add 243 condominium units, retail, and 1,668 m2 of office space to the corner.

Theory Condos, image via submission to City of Toronto

A short distance west at the Design Haus site, construction is a few steps ahead of Theory. Shoring and excavation have wrapped up, and the most recent photo of the site shows a tower crane in place to start forming the foundations and its two-level underground garage.

Tower crane installed at the Design Haus site, image by Forum contributor Red Mars

The Kirkor Architects-designed building from developer Shiu Pong will feature a reconstruction of the north and west three-storey facades of the heritage building that occupyed the site, with the new glass and spandrel-clad tower rising above. Upon completion, the project will contain 116 condominium units, plus 41 rental units of which 15 are rental replacement units.

Design Haus, image via submission to City of Toronto

Additional information and images for the two projects can be found in their associated database files, linked below.