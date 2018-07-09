| by Jack Landau |

Intensification is reshaping Toronto's Parliament and Adelaide intersection as new projects promise a major infusion of density in the coming years. Just across the street from home: Power and Adelaide, which just broke ground this morning, construction is already well underway at East United Condos, a 24-storey Giannone Petricone Associates-designed development by SigNature Communities, Berkshire Axis Development, and Andiel Homes.

East United Condos viewed from the east on Adelaide, image by Jack Landau

We last checked in on construction back in February, when the building's four-storey podium was beginning to rise above grade. In the months since, forming has wrapped up for the podium, and has now moved on to the first of the building's tower floors. New photos of the site show that the tower now rises four levels above the podium, with work underway for the 8th and 9th floors.

East United Condos viewed from Parliament and Adelaide, image by Jack Landau

The rising tower is having a growing impact on views from the south as it climbs above the surrounding rooftops and tree canopy. Along the south elevation, the fourth level above the podium, now taking shape, represents the final floor before the tower steps back again to the west.

East United Condos viewed from the south on Adelaide, image by Jack Landau

The introduction of new residential density and street-fronting retail will be joined by the two-storey Christie, Brown & Co. Stables building's preserved facades at 95 Berkeley Street. East United will bring 289 condo suites to the neighbourhood, as well as 824 m² of commercial office space in the heritage frontage on Berkeley, and 207 m² of retail space along the site's Parliament Street frontage.

East United Condos, image courtesy of SigNature/Berkshire Axis/Andiel

For more East United information and renderings, visit the database file linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum thread or leave a comment in the field provided at the bottom of the page.