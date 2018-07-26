| by Jack Landau |

In a few short years, the area of Toronto south of Union Station has witnessed substantial growth. Now known as the South Core in recognition of the area's southward extension of the Financial District, this week's Throwback Thursday turns the clocks back 9 years for an east-facing view along Bremner Boulevard at Lower Simcoe Street. Wile on the right of the pit is Infinity Condos, this view focuses on the rising towers of Maple Leaf Square in the centre of the frame, while Telus House can be seen nearing its final height on the left edge of the photo. The crane for 18 York in the SouthCore Financial Centre is also visible on the left.

Looking east on Bremner Boulevard from Simcoe, June 2009, image by Forum contributor DaninToronto

Jumping ahead to 2018, the view now shows that the completed 50 and 54-storey towers of Maple Leaf Square, plus slivers of the 30-storey Telus House and the 26-storey 18 York, have been joined by a few more buildings. On the left edge of the image, another 30-storey office tower and 47-storey hotel tower have been built along the north side of Bremner for the SouthCore Financial Centre. In the centre of the image, the 16 York office tower can be seen rising towards a 32-storey height. Behind 16 York, we can see the east tower of Ïce Condominiums and the west tower of Harbour Plaza Residences.

Looking east on Bremner Boulevard from Simcoe, July 2018, image by Forum contributor G.L.17

We will return next week with another look at the changing face of Toronto!