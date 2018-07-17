| by Jack Landau |

Toronto developer Plaza has been making a name for itself of late with a string of high-rise developments around the GTA, but when they started, they were building smaller. Now, with a recently resubmitted proposal Plaza is preparing to bring sensitively scaled density to Islington Avenue, a few blocks south of the subway. An application for Site Plan Approval (SPA) submitted with the City for a four-storey block of stacked townhomes and a three-storey block of semis at 1124 Islington is seeking approval of minor refinements to an earlier SPA submission from 2017, dating back to an earlier 2016 rezoning and Official Plan Amendment application.

Site of 1124 Islington Avenue, image via Google Maps

The taller stacked townhome building would contain 12 freehold units, rising to a height of 12.8 metres from the west side of Islington Avenue at the intersection of Chauncey Avenue, with the pair of three-storey semis tucked behind, fronting onto Chauncey Avenue. The two buildings would add more family-sized homes to the established community, with all 14 of the proposed units to contain a minimum of three bedrooms, and unit sizes averaging out at a spacious 2,146 ft2.

Site of 1124 Islington Avenue, image via submission to City of Toronto

Designed by Guthrie Muscovitch Architects, the buildings combine a contemporary massing with materials that aim to blend in with the established single-family homes that line the surrounding blocks. Cladding materials will include buff bricks, white architectural stone with sandblast finish, pewter-hued fibre cement and aluminum panels, grey fibre cement panels, and clear glass balcony guards.

Elevation diagrams, 1124 Islington Avenue, image via submission to City of Toronto

Residents would have access to private garages on the ground floor, as well as a 391 m2 (4,206 ft2) outdoor amenity space by landscape architects Terraplan/Studio TLA, located at grade to the rear of the L-shaped site. Surrounded by an armourstone retaining wall and cedar privacy fence, the outdoor space gives residents a green area with seating and shade trees.

