| by Louis-Thomas Kelly |

Today’s Photo of the Day exhibits the rapidly growing skyline in the Yonge-Eglinton Area of Midtown Toronto. The continuously growing area has experienced considerable development in recent years, evidenced by the dense skyline rising above Eglinton Park. Standing tall at the centre of the image, E Condos' 58-storey south tower can be seen topped out above the surrounding buildings.

Yonge-Eglinton Skyline over Eglinton Park, image via Jack Landau

