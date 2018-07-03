| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a sunset view of Toronto's Humber Bay Shores skyline. Captured from Lake Ontario, this view captures Eau du Soleil in the process of overtaking Lago at the Waterfront as the tallest building on the neighbourhood skyline.

Sunset view of Toronto's Humber Bay Shores skyline, image by Craig White

