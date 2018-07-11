| by Louis-Thomas Kelly |

Today's Photo of the Day, courtesy of Forum Contributor Razz, captures the dense skyline of Toronto's Bloor-Yorkville neighbourhood. The image exhibits the relentless vertical expansion in the area, as well as the first signs of the colourful mural known as Equilibrium, beginning to take shape on the side of the Parkside Student Residences at the intersection of Jarvis and Carlton.

View of the Bloor-Yorkville skyline, image via Forum contributor Razz

