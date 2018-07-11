| by Jack Landau |

Toronto will soon have a new 8,000 ft² public park, as work wraps up on the public space at the rear of Plaza's Musée condos. Designed by The Planning Partnership, the new park has been taking shape since last year, and the latest photos of the space show that work is practically complete, and the park could soon open to the public.

Aerial view of the new park, image by Forum contributor ProjectEnd

The park is tucked behind the 17-storey tower, with frontage along Adelaide Place, and accessed from Adelaide Street via a sheltered and illuminated galleria that pierces through Musée. The sculptural design by Quadrangle s meant to draw pedestrians into the park from the condo's street frontage, with a combination of its form, light, and colour piquing their interest.

Galleria at Musée Condos, image by Craig White

The final design that has materialized for the park since our last update has been heavily altered from what was originally shown in pre-construction renderings, though what we are getting is arguably an improvement. Most notably, the old design's rectilinear planters and simple brick paving have been replaced with curving planters and patterned paving reminiscent of a throw rug.

New park at Musée Condos, image by Forum contributor Red Mars

The curved planters include both precast and slatted wood seating around their perimeter, (the slated wood sections should dry quickly after rain), while trees in the raised concrete planters will eventually provide shade for the warmer summer months. While some of the planters are still in a fledgling state, the park's other features all look ready to go, and we could see an opening any time now.

New park at Musée Condos, image by Forum contributor Red Mars

Additional information and renderings can be found in Musée's database file, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum threads, or leave a comment in the field provided at the bottom of this page.