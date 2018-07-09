| by Jack Landau |

We've been paying close attention to Daniels Waterfront - City of the Arts, a pioneering mixed-use development in the emerging East Bayfront area on Toronto's waterfront. The project continues to progress, and the first phase 280,000 ft² office condominium development at Queen's Quay and Lower Jarvis is nearing completion as the second phase residential towers begin to emerge to the north.

Facing southwest to Daniels Waterfront, image by Forum contributor Razz

The 11 and 14-storey RAW and Rafael + Bigauskas Architects-designed 130 QQE office complex is now having finishing touches installed as it races towards a summer opening. Cladding s being applied to the building's signature cutaway section and V-shaped support column on the southwest corner's second and third levels, while brackets to mount signage for future tenant Artscape Launchpad can be seen directly above.

Finishing touches being added to 130QQE, image by Forum contributor skycandy

Along the Lower Jarvis Street frontage, paving of new sidewalks has wrapped up, and trees have been planted. Beside the sidewalk and in front of the office building, landscaping work has begun on the triangular open space that is to become Sugar Beach North, with Claude Cormier + Associés complementing their popular public space to the south of Queens Quay with a pink-umbrella-ed extension here on the north side.

Public realm at Daniels Waterfront, image by Forum contributor skycandy

Immediately north of the office building, forming is wrapping up for the shared podium of the two residential towers. Known as Lighthouse Towers, the Giannone Petricone-designed buildings will rise to 35 and 45 storeys above Lake Shore Boulevard.

Looking northeast from Lower Jarvis, image by Forum contributor skycandy

To the left in the image above, you'll also see forming under way the first floor of the 45-storey west tower. (That can also be seen in the image below, to the right.)

Lighthouse Towers at Daniels Waterfront, image by Forum contributor Razz

Between the residential and office parts of the development is an east-west oriented pedestrian space to be known as The Yard, lined with retail. It will eventually extend to a neighbourhood-wide mid-block connection as other developments are completed in the area.

