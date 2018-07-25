| by Jack Landau |

Toronto's Dundas and Jarvis intersection has come a long way in just a few short years. Following on the heels of Pace Condos on the southwest corner, two new 50-storey condominium towers have been taking shape at the intersection's northeast and southeast corners. On the south side, Grid Condos recently topped out and is gradually being enclosed with cladding, while the Gupta Group's Dundas Square Gardens continues its rise across the street.

Looking southeast to Dundas Square Gardens (L), Grid (C), and Pace (R), image by Forum contributor kotsy

We last checked in on the 50-storey, IBI Group-designed condo tower back in February, when the 9th and final podium level was in the process of being formed, and the first signs of white precast concrete panels had begun to form vertical piers along the south and west facades. Much has been accomplished since. Above the 9th floor, we have since seen the first tower stepback on the south side of the building, which was followed by the first north stepback three levels above. Forming has since progressed up to the 21st level, and is picking up speed thanks to the reduced floorplate and the repeating floor layouts.

Looking east to Dundas Square Gardens, image by Forum contributor Rascacielo

Cladding installation has also advanced noticeably, with the precast piers now covering the bulk of the podium, and framing the podium balconies. Behind the precast, a window wall system of reflective glazing framed in dark mullions has begun to seal off the podium floors. A clear glass section—consisting of curtain wall glass with rear-mounted aluminum mullions—has begun to enclose the double-height, 378 m² wraparound amenity space that overlooks the intersection below.

The completed development will introduce over 1,000 new condominium units to within steps of Ryerson University, in a mix of 257 studio units, 412 one-bedroom units, 233 two-bedroom units, and 102 three-bedroom units. At 156 metres DSG will be the second-tallest of the intersection's three towers, falling just two metres shy of Grid, but 14 metres taller than Pace.

Dundas Square Gardens, image courtesy of Gupta Group

