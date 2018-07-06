| by Jack Landau |

TTC riders may not get art blanche with light installation at new station; The story of a mom-and-pop bakery that didn’t sell; Scarborough residents ask city to keep Eglinton Square in Golden Mile; and more news:

TTC riders may not get art blanche with light installation at new station (Toronto Star)

LORINC: The post-Will era begins (Spacing Toronto)

Two new Toronto waterfront parks, 10 designs: which will you choose? (Toronto Star)

(Little) Malta Bake Shop vs. Toronto developers: The story of a mom-and-pop bakery that didn’t sell (National Post)

Scarborough residents ask city to keep Eglinton Square in Golden Mile (Inside Toronto)

Local artist pulls off Banksy-inspired stunt, hangs up own artwork at exhibit of street artist’s work (Toronto Star)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Design Team Completes Revitalization of Gateway Arch Museum (St. Louis)

Construction Passes Grade on AVLI on Atlantic as Summer Festival Season Heats Up (Calgary)

Preferred Concept for Oleskiw Park Master Plan to be Unveiled at Open House (Edmonton)

Crews Move Below Grade at The Pacific by Grosvenor (Vancouver)