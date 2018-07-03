| by Jack Landau |

Plans to redevelop Ontario Place in Toronto shelved during transition to Doug Ford administration (Globe and Mail)

Brampton city council approves first culture master plan (Metro News)

'It was the human thing to do,' says man who helped rescue blind man from Toronto subway tracks (CBC News)

Do you know how to use these Toronto intersections? (Metro News)

Toronto councillor no longer upset about Drake’s face on city hall (Toronto Star)

Doug Ford Year One: A guide to what’s happening in the new Ontario (Globe and Mail)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Tour Alto on the Rise in Paris' La Défense (Paris)

Underwood Tower Rising Fast as Cladding Continues (Calgary)

Revitalized Mill Creek Ravine Pedestrian Bridges Now Open (Edmonton)

Vancouver House Podium Fitting Nicely into Narrow Streetscape (Vancouver)