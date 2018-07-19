| by Jack Landau |

Race is on to build the tallest Toronto highrise; Two years in, Toronto’s ambitious plan for new bike lanes is falling behind; More than 6,600 tickets handed to drivers for violating King St. pilot rules; and more news:

Race is on to build the tallest Toronto highrise (Toronto Star)

Parks Canada expands Bruce Peninsula National Park with 3,000-acre purchase (Globe and Mail)

Two years in, Toronto’s ambitious plan for new bike lanes is falling behind, advocates say (Toronto Star)

Toronto goes green, raises $300 million and saves on interest by doing so (Financial Post)

More than 6,600 tickets handed to drivers for violating King St. pilot rules (Toronto Star)

Bentway skatepark pays homage to Justin Bokma (Inside Toronto)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

ION Light Rail Making Headway (Kitchener-Waterloo)

Site Cleanup Underway at Nearly Complete Milano in Burnaby (Vancouver)

Excavation Site Abuzz Ahead of 500 Block Construction (Calgary)

Infiniti Closing in as Wood Frame Construction Progresses in Queen Mary Park (Edmonton)