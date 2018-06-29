| by Jack Landau |

New renderings offer a glimpse at a planned new University of Toronto building on College Street, just east of Queens Park subway station. The Partnerships in Innovation and Entrepreneurship Complex would rise 14 storeys in a design by New York-based Weiss/Manfredi Architects working alongside Toronto firm Teeple Architects.

Looking west to the U of T: Partnerships in Innovation and Entrepreneurialship Complex, image via U of T

The plan would redevelop the site of U of T’s Best Building, the western portion of the Banting and Best complex, and current home to U of T Entrepreneurship. The first phase of the PIE Complex would set itself apart from the surrounding buildings with a tapered design that places the bulk of the density on lower floors, with slender upper levels that lessen the building's skyline and shadow impacts.

Best Building, site of the proposed PIE Complex, image via Google Street View

Renderings depict naturally-lit interiors from ample glazing, natural wood finishes, and indoor greenery, evident in a rendering of a ground-floor café space fronting College Street. Similar finishes are present in a 9th-level atrium space that is designed to provide students and faculty with an airy space to study and socialize, with views overlooking the surrounding area. Such spaces have been shown to bring people together in ways that foster unplanned interdisciplinary interactions which lead to innovation.

9th floor atrium at the U of T: Partnerships in Innovation and Entrepreneurialship Complex, image via U of T

The PIE Complex Phase 1 would serve as the new home for University of Toronto Entrepreneurship (UTE), the Innovations & Partnerships Office (IPO), and the Vector Institute of Artificial Intelligence (VIAI), as well as multiple instructional spaces, offices, and startup spaces.

Looking east to the U of T: Partnerships in Innovation and Entrepreneurialship Complex, image via U of T

We will return with additional information as new details for the project emerge. In the meantime, you can review project facts and find more renderings by visiting our database file, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum thread, or leave a comment in the field provided at the bottom of this page.