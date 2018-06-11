| by Louis-Thomas Kelly |

In July 2016, City Council confirmed its support for the locations of six new SmartTrack station and two new GO stations. As the City of Toronto and Metrolinx continue to collaborate on the planning process for the development of SmartTrack and its integration with GO RER, they are hosting online town halls to consult on the new stations in accordance with the Transit Project Assessment Process.

Map of the proposed new SmartTrack and Go stations, image, City of Toronto

As we reported in October 2017, during the transit project environmental assessment process, the city and Metrolinx continue to examine the potential effects of each of these new stations, gathering input from the public and stakeholders at several stages. These measures are being taken to refine the design and planning of the project, to reduce the impact of the stations on the nearby neighbourhoods, on natural features and on the transportation system

The latest King-Liberty station plans as an example of what's underway, image courtesy of Metrolinx

At the online town halls, information will be provided on the work underway for the new SmartTrack/GO stations, including environmental studies. Also, as Mayor John Tory has stressed the importance of public feedback, there will be an opportunity for you to ask questions and provide comments about the project

To attend the live, online town halls, visit the webpage (smarttrack.to/townhall) or call 800.457.6180 (toll-free) during the times that follow:

Monday, June 18, 2018: East

7 PM – 8 PM

Station Focus: Finch-Kennedy and Lawrence Kennedy SmartTrack Stations

Wednesday, June 20, 2018: Centre

7 PM – 8 PM

Station Focus: Gerrard-Carlaw, East Harbour SmartTrack Stations, and Spadina-Front GO Station

Thursday, June 21, 2018: West