| by Jack Landau |

This week's Throwback Thursday takes us Toronto's King and Portland intersection, where construction is underway for Allied Properties REIT and RioCan's King Portland Centre. The 13-storey, Hariri Pontarini Architects-designed office building has been steadily taking shape since reaching grade in early 2017. A view from back in July 2017 shows that forming was ongoing for the project's first above-ground levels.

King Portland Centre, July 2017, image by Forum contributor Atlantis

Fast forward just shy of a year, and a June 2018 view from the same angle shows much change. The King Portland Centre is now structurally complete, with a curving exterior of curtainwall glazing almost fully installed. Brick panels and glazing installation are well underway on the building's five-storey base along King Street, and crews have recently begun laying bricks for the sculptural ground floor finishes.

King Portland Centre, June 2018, image by Forum contributor ADRM

We will return next week with another look at the changing face of Toronto!