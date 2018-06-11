| by Louis-Thomas Kelly |

On the south side of Dundas Street East, between Jarvis and Sherbourne, Menkes Developments is seeking approval to construct a 21-storey predominantly residential project designed by Turner Fleischer Architects. The project, dubbed in.DE Dundas East & Jarvis Condominiums, would create space for several hundred residents to the site in City’s Garden District, just east of Ryerson University, and provide new retail space at ground level.

View of the subject site relative to its surroundings, image retrieved via submission to the City of Toronto

Due to the building’s terminating vista potential and the surrounding built form, the project’s design has been adapted over the last months to respond to the requests made by the City’s Planning Department. As reported in 2017, the current proposal’s height, density, and design have been reconfigured. However, as the proposal seeks Site Plan Approval from the City, additional changes have been made.

Dundas facade of in.DE Condominiums, image retrieved via submission to the City of Toronto

According to the latest documents submitted to the City, the building's gross floor area has been reduced to 14,115 m², of which 210 m² would be allocated for commercial purposes. The building's remaining 13,905 m² of residential space would comprise of 222 residential dwellings. The condominium units breakdown as follows: 35 studios, 144 one-bedrooms, 20 two-bedrooms, and 23 three-bedrooms. Residents and their guests would be accommodated by 76 underground parking spots and 224 underground bicycle parking spots. Residents would have access to 700 m² of indoor amenity space comprising of a yoga & fitness studio, event space, theatre, and dining lounge. In addition, in.DE would provide residents with 216 m² of outdoor amenities located on a second-floor terrace.

Pedestrian view looking west from Pembroke Street, image retrieved via submission to the City of Toronto

The latest submission also includes details regarding the building's exterior finishings. The building’s design includes a three-storey podium with similar height and materiality that aims to blend with the established heritage buildings to the east of the site on Dundas. The tower levels would be defined by an aluminium window wall glazing system, architectural concrete, a metal panelling system and aluminium framed balconies.

Podium view looking west along Dundas East, image retrieved via submission to the city of Toronto

Additional information and images can be found in our database file for the project, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum threads, or leave a comment in the field at the bottom of this page.